Ford recalls nearly 42K F250 and F350 Super Duty trucks over concern with rear axle shaft

A broken rear axle shaft can result in "loss of drive power or vehicle rollaway" when the truck is in park.

WASHINGTON — Nearly 42,000 Ford Super Duty F250 and F350 trucks are being recalled over concerns that a left rear axle shaft may break, resulting in an increased risk of a crash.

The recall includes 41,555 2023 Super Duty F250 and F350 models, according to a report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The affected Ford trucks have single rear wheels and a 10.5-inch rear axle shaft, which "may have been improperly heat-treated during manufacturing" and could break.

A broken rear axle shaft can result in "loss of drive power" or "vehicle rollaway when the vehicle is placed in park," according to the recall. Either scenario poses an increased risk of a crash.

According to the recall, there have been seven warranty reports connected to this issue as of Aug. 14. Ford isn't aware of any reports of accident or injury related to this recall.

Ford will be mailing notification letters to owners affected by the recall Oct. 16. Truck owners may also contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332 or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-237-4236.

Customers can bring their trucks to Ford dealerships where they will inspect the vehicle's left rear axle shaft code and replace it free of charge.

The Ford recall number is 23S49.