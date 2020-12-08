Florida mom sues police after 8-year-old son handcuffed at school

Body camera video shows Key West Police Department officers handcuffing the boy. One of them told him he was going to jail.

KEY WEST, Fla. — There is outrage and anger in Florida after police body camera footage showing a then-8-year-old boy getting handcuffed by officers at school in 2018 was made public.

According to police records, officers were called to a Key West, Florida elementary school after the young boy, who suffers from multiple mental health issues, punched and cursed at a teacher.

The body camera video shows the officers making the boy stand against a cabinet before they frisk him and place him in handcuffs. One officer told the boy he's going to jail.

Unbelievable!! @KWPOLICE used “scared straight” tactics on 8yo boy with special needs. He's 3.5 ft tall and 64 lbs, but they thought it was appropriate to handcuff and transport him to an adult prison for processing!! He was so small the cuffs fell off his wrists! pic.twitter.com/iSTlXdKas6 — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) August 10, 2020

According to the family's attorney, police took they boy's mugshot, fingerprints and DNA, and the boy was locked in a jail cell for several minutes.

Tuesday, Bianca Digennaro, the boy's mother, filed a civil lawsuit in federal court, alleging officers used excessive force and violated the boy's rights to equal protection.

"My son has a disability and the authorities tried to make him a criminal, only being 8 years old," Digennaro said. "I wasn't there to protect my son from getting arrested, going to an adult jail, being fingerprinted, having his mouth swabbed for DNA, and having been taken a mugshot. My 8-year-old son has a mugshot out there."