Florida lawmakers condemn insurrection at U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — On Wednesday, Americans across the country were shocked by the images protesters storming the U.S. Capitol as both houses of Congress were in session to officially count the votes of the Electoral College.
Shortly after a speech to demonstrators by President Donald Trump, supporters made their way to the U.S. Capitol, breaking through barriers and breaching both the House and Senate floors. Rioters also broke into several offices on the grounds, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Office.
The Washington DC Metro Police Department reported at least one person was shot during the riot. The woman died from her injuries later in the evening.
Lawmakers almost universally condemned the insurrection on social media, calling for peace.
Rep. Al Lawson released the following statement on the violence:
“Today is a sad day for our democracy. This is an embarrassment, and a direct result of President Trump’s inability to accept his loss. This mob was incited by the president and his four years of disgraceful rhetoric. Never in the history of our country have we seen anything like this. My Republican colleagues who have sat back, and watched as the president instigated this anarchy should all be ashamed of themselves.
This is wrong and it has gone too far. Order has to be restored. It is unsafe for members of Congress and their staff to be in DC right now. I don’t want to sugarcoat it. This is not a peaceful protest, and these rioters should be arrested and prosecuted to the furthest extent of the law.”
First Coast News spoke with Rep. Mike Waltz (R-St. Augustine), who described the moments the House was evacuated.
"We started hearing bangs outside," Waltz said. "From my military experience, I'm a Green Beret and I've fought all over the world. I thought they sounded like tear gas or what we call flash bang grenades, which are meant to disperse crowds. And we then pulled out our gas masks there on the House floor. Not too long after that we were ordered to evacuate.”