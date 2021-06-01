Florida lawmakers condemn insurrection at U.S. Capitol

Lawmakers almost universally condemned the insurrection on social media, calling for peace.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — On Wednesday, Americans across the country were shocked by the images protesters storming the U.S. Capitol as both houses of Congress were in session to officially count the votes of the Electoral College.

Shortly after a speech to demonstrators by President Donald Trump, supporters made their way to the U.S. Capitol, breaking through barriers and breaching both the House and Senate floors. Rioters also broke into several offices on the grounds, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Office.

The Washington DC Metro Police Department reported at least one person was shot during the riot. The woman died from her injuries later in the evening.

Lawmakers almost universally condemned the insurrection on social media, calling for peace.

Everyone has a right to peacefully protest. No one has a right to commit violence. What happened today at the Capitol is disgraceful and un-American. It is not what our country stands for. — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) January 6, 2021

The violence and anarchy is unacceptable and must end. Please listen to @realdonaldtrump's call to stay peaceful immediately. Thank you to our Capitol Police and law enforcement. — Buddy Carter (@RepBuddyCarter) January 6, 2021

There is nothing patriotic about what is occurring on Capitol Hill. This is 3rd world style anti-American anarchy. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 6, 2021

The lawlessness taking place here in our nation’s capital is unacceptable and un-American.



You cannot say you stand for law and order and then act this way.



Pray for our law enforcement as they secure the area and keep us safe. — Rep. John Rutherford (@RepRutherfordFL) January 6, 2021

I agree. Thank you Capitol Police for protecting Congress. Attacks on law enforcement doing their jobs is wrong. Protesting is a constitutional right, but violence is wrong. https://t.co/7B7Rg2W8AI — Daniel Webster (@RepWebster) January 6, 2021

The Capitol is on lockdown. Violent Trump protesters are threatening the People’s House.



My office has been evacuated. Staff are safe. Praying for the safety of the Capitol Police officers who keep us safe.



This is not what our country should look like. We’re so much better. — Rep. Val Demings (@RepValDemings) January 6, 2021

In a democracy, rioting, violence and lawlessness are repugnant and unacceptable. This isn’t a peaceful protest. It’s a tragic, cowardly and un-American spectacle. — Chris Sprowls (@ChrisSprowls) January 6, 2021

We are locked in the House Chamber. They have suspended debate. We have just been briefed the Capitol has been breached. They are asking us to put on masks for tear gas. Violence has no place in our politics. This needs to stop now! — Kat Cammack (@Kat_Cammack) January 6, 2021

The violent behavior we’re currently seeing is abhorrent and unacceptable. Our Constitution protects the right to peacefully assemble; however, it does not excuse breaking into the Capitol or assaulting law enforcement officers. #FL02 #CapitolHill — Dr. Neal Dunn (@DrNealDunnFL2) January 6, 2021

Congressman @michaelgwaltz (R-FL) talks to @DanaPerino from the House floor as protesters have penetrated the Capitol and members of Congress are being evacuated:



"This is despicable. This is not who we are as a country...There is no place for violence..." pic.twitter.com/pu4T8qirbp — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 6, 2021

For those asking, I am safe. Thank you. — Rep. Stephanie Murphy (@RepStephMurphy) January 6, 2021

This was a historically dangerous attack on our democracy incited by the violent rhetoric of a treacherous President. We will protect your vote, uphold our Constitution and certify the election of Pres-elect Biden. pic.twitter.com/9EA64fShxp — US Rep. Darren Soto (@RepDarrenSoto) January 6, 2021

My staff has been told to shelter in place for their safety, and I am watching the scene at the Capitol unfold. While I support the Constitutionally-protected right for peaceful protest, some of the images I am seeing on the news do not constitute a peaceful demonstration. (1/2) — Gus Bilirakis (@RepGusBilirakis) January 6, 2021

The 25th Amendment allows for the removal of a President. It's time to remove the President. — Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) January 6, 2021

It’s entirely outrageous that the defeated president is egging on racist white supremacists for violent action, disrupting a peaceful transfer of power.



Have no doubt: Joe Biden will be sworn in as President in 2 weeks. — US Rep Kathy Castor (@USRepKCastor) January 6, 2021

What’s happening now in the U.S. Capitol is sickening and unacceptable. Guns drawn inside the House chamber and reports of shots fired and one woman in critical condition make this a dark day in the history of our nation. — Rep. Vern Buchanan (@VernBuchanan) January 6, 2021

Attacking our Capitol and the selfless law enforcement officers defending it is as unpatriotic and appalling as it gets. The people who are doing that must stop so we can return to our democratic process! — Rep. Brian Mast (@RepBrianMast) January 6, 2021

Americans have the right to peacefully protest & demand their government works for them—that doesn’t mean we resort to violence. Rule of law must stand during our nation's brightest & darkest hours & that includes right now. We are better than this. There is no place for anarchy. — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) January 6, 2021

This is a violent insurrection. An attempted coup by Trump supporters at his encouragement.



They’re attacking the building that represents our democracy and threatening those who work in it.



History will remember this dark day as a seditious attack by Americans against America. — Rep. Ted Deutch (@RepTedDeutch) January 6, 2021

.@realDonaldTrump This is how we make America great? Violence, storming the Capitol, attempting to block your duly elected successor by encouraging armed insurrection?



The blood spilled today is on your hands.



Tell your supporters to STAND DOWN. https://t.co/QsbS1qebUG — Debbie Wasserman Schultz (@DWStweets) January 6, 2021

We must protect and revere law our enforcement officers who put their lives on the line each day for our safety.



While peaceful protests are an integral part of our democracy, lawlessness and violence are NOT acceptable. — Mario Diaz-Balart (@MarioDB) January 6, 2021

My statement from earlier today: pic.twitter.com/aoUN17dXi4 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) January 6, 2021

Rep. Al Lawson released the following statement on the violence:

“Today is a sad day for our democracy. This is an embarrassment, and a direct result of President Trump’s inability to accept his loss. This mob was incited by the president and his four years of disgraceful rhetoric. Never in the history of our country have we seen anything like this. My Republican colleagues who have sat back, and watched as the president instigated this anarchy should all be ashamed of themselves.

This is wrong and it has gone too far. Order has to be restored. It is unsafe for members of Congress and their staff to be in DC right now. I don’t want to sugarcoat it. This is not a peaceful protest, and these rioters should be arrested and prosecuted to the furthest extent of the law.”

