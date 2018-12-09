Flights were grounded along the coast of the Carolinas Friday as Hurricane Florence moved ashore, though it appeared that the storm might not deliver as devastating a blow to national airline schedules as first feared.

Nationwide, about 2,090 flights had been canceled from Wednesday through Sunday, flight-tracking service FlightAware counted as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday. Of those, 796 were for Friday alone with another 310 already canceled for Saturday and 36 for Sunday. Nearly all of those affected were tied to disruptions in the Carolinas.

Florence officially weakened to a tropical storm on Friday afternoon and is expected to continue to weaken as it moves inland during the weekend.

At least 11 airports in the region were either closed or had halted all flights Friday. That included the region’s busy airports in Charleston and Myrtle Beach in South Carolina and Wilmington in North Carolina, but most of the others were small regional airports with modest flight schedules.

PHOTOS: Hurricane Florence lashes the Carolinas
A man wades through rising flood waters on the Cape Fear River during Hurricane Florence in Wilmington, North Carolina on September 14, 2018.
Residents look at downed tree as Hurricane Florence passes over Wilmington, North Carolina on September 14, 2018.
The roof of a gas station is destroyed from strong winds as Hurricane Florence passes over Wilmington, North Carolina on September 14, 2018.
A NC Department of Transportation truck can be seen in the road surrounded by flood waters from the Neuse River in New Bern, North Carolina, September 14, 2018 during Hurricane Florence.
Flood waters from the Trent River inundate a park in Pollocksville, North Carolina on September 14, 2018 during Hurricane Florence.
Firefighters look into a home that a large tree fell on that has three people trapped after Hurricane Florence hit the area on September 14, 2018 in Wilmington, North Carolina.
A mother and daughter that friends were injured in a house that a tree fell on during landfall of Hurricane Florence, in Wilmington, North Carolina on September 14, 2018.
Firefighters pray at an operation to remove a tree that fell on a house injuring resident during Hurricane Florence in Wilmington, North Carolina on September 14, 2018.
A firefighter takes a break in a rescue operation at a house that a tree fell on during landfall of Hurricane Florence, in Wilmington, North Carolina on September 14, 2018.
A downed tree can be seen from State Route 17 in Pollocksville, North Carolina on September 14, 2018 during Hurricane Florence.
Flood waters rise up from the Neuse River in New Bern, North Carolina on September 14, 2018 during Hurricane Florence.
This NOAA satellite handout image shows Hurricane Florence as it made landfall near Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina on September 14, 2018.
A damaged awning is seen as winds from Hurricane Florence on September 14, 2018 in Myrtle Beach, United States.
A tree bends from the heavy rain and wind from Hurricane Florence in Wilmington, North Carolina on September 14, 2018.
Volunteer Amber Hersel from the Civilian Crisis Response Team helps rescue 7-year-old Keiyana Cromartie and her family from their flooded home September 14, 2018 in James City, United States.
Rescue workers from Township No. 7 Fire Department and volunteers use a boat to rescue a woman and her dog from their flooded home during Hurricane Florence September 14, 2018 in James City, United States.
Rescue workers from Township No. 7 Fire Department and volunteers from the Civilian Crisis Response Team use a truck to move people rescued from their flooded homes during Hurricane Florence September 14, 2018 in James City, United States.
The Trent River (background) overflows its banks and floods a neighborhood during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in River Bend, North Carolina.
The streets of Wilmington, North Carolina, were expectedly deserted awaiting Hurricane Florence's arrival on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. Strong winds and sheets of rain fell on the this coastal town.
A tree is down on a road in Wilmington, NC early Friday morning.
Men pack their belongings after evacuating their house after the Neuse River went over its banks and flooded their street during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina.
Michael Nelson floats in a boat made from a metal tub and fishing floats after the Neuse River went over its banks and flooded his street during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina.
A truck drives through deep water after the Neuse River went over its banks and flooded the street during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in River Bend, North Carolina.
A sign warns people away from Union Point Park after is was flooded by the Neuse River during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina.
Residents try to prepare for more floodwaters at the Trent Court public housing apartments after the Neuse River went over its banks during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in New Bern, United States.
Residents wade through deep floodwater to retrieve belongings from the Trent Court public housing apartments after the Neuse River went over its banks during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in New Bern, United States.
Flash flooding covers the road in low-lying areas as the outer edges of Hurricane Florence being to affect the coast September 13, 2018 in Atlantic Beach, United States.
Shianne Coleman (L) gets a hand from friend Austin Gremmel as they walk in flooded streets as the Neuse River begins to flood its banks during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina.
Residents walk in flooded streets as the Neuse River floods its banks during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina.
A man makes photographs of the flooded streets as the Neuse River floods its banks during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina.
Diamond Dillahunt, 2-year-old Ta-Layah Koonce and Shkoel Collins survey the flooding at the Trent Court public housing apartments after the Neuse River topped its banks during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in New Bern, United States.
The Trent Court public housing apartments are flooded after the Neuse River topped its banks during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina.
High wind and driving rain obscure the 8 1/2 Marina Village as Hurricane Florence beings to make landfall September 13, 2018 in Atlantic Beach, United States.
Portions of a boat dock and boardwalk are destroyed by powerful wind and waves as Hurricane Florence arrives September 13, 2018 in Atlantic Beach, United States.
Floodwater covers the walkway to the Bridgepointe Hotel and Marina as the Neuse River floods its banks during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in James City, United States.
High wind and driving rain obscure the view from the Atlantic Beach Bridge as Hurricane Florence beings to make landfall September 13, 2018 in Atlantic Beach, United States.

The bigger airports could see flights resume by Saturday afternoon or Sunday if they are not damaged by the storm, but it may take longer for the smaller airports to come back online.

Still, it appeared as though the storm’s impact on flight schedules may not cascade outside the region as bad as originally feared.

So far, the region’s busiest bases – Charlotte, Raleigh/Durham and nearby Atlanta – had largely escaped cancellations except on operations to the hard-hit coastal airports. If that trend continues, airlines should largely be able to keep cancellations from spilling over onto routes outside the region.

“We don’t anticipate closures at any East Coast hubs … , which will limit cascading disruption to the rest of the nation’s airport system,” FlightAware spokeswoman Sara Orsi said in a statement.

And while the 2,000-plus cancellations from Florence is significant, it’s far below what fliers have faced in other major storms.

“For context, we typically see 1-2 snow storms per year that net between 3,000 and 5,000 cancellations each” for flights in the United States, Orsi said. “Super storm Sandy resulted in 20,000 cancellations to/from the New England region and there were 11,000 flights cancelled to/from Houston during Hurricane Harvey.”

The threat was not over, however. As Florence moved inland, it was expected to pass near-enough to bring winds of up to 40 mph to Charlotte, the second-busiest hub for American Airlines. What’s left of Florence also could bring long lines of thunderstorms to the area as it moves through, threatening to create pop-up delays and cancellations in the same way that typical summer storms can snarl air travel.

The same could affect Atlanta – the world’s busiest airport – if the remnants of Florence move close enough to block flight paths there. For now, that did not appear likely – though Florence’s track has proved difficult to pinpoint with precision.

Every big airline flying to the region had waived fees and rebooking rules – with some fine print – for travelers looking to adjust their plans because of Florence.

