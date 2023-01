JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Flights across the country have been impacted on Wednesday morning after a reported Federal Aviation Administration computer outage.

The FAA is currently working to restore the system, according to their twitter.

"The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now. Operations across the National Airspace System are affected. We will provide frequent updates as we make progress."