Rerouted Frontier flight lands at TPA after passenger found with 2 box cutters

Flight-tracking data shows the plane landed around 10:30 a.m. at Tampa International Airport.

TAMPA, Fla. — A flight headed to Tampa was diverted to Atlanta Friday night when a passenger on board the plane was reportedly found with a box cutter, Frontier Airlines said in a statement.

The flight left Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) at 7:23 p.m. However, the authorities elected to divert to the plane to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) after a disturbance involving a disruptive passenger, in possession of a box cutter, ensued.

TSA says the cockpit was secured and passengers were deplaned after arriving in Atlanta just before 9 p.m. All passengers were deplaned and were provided an overnight hotel accommodation in Atlanta.

The passenger in question was taken into custody by FBI and Atlanta law enforcement upon their arrival, the airline said.

Following a search of the passenger, a second box cutter was discovered in his carry-on, according to TSA.

One person spoke to our sister station, WXIA, and said his wife was on the flight. He told reporters that she said she was scared and that Frontier was not communicating with passengers about the incident.

"I don't know how a guy like that gets on a plane," Aaron Burgess said. "I mean, there's supposed to be so many, you know, barriers to entry on to a plane. And how does that happen? I mean, that's crazy."

There were no reported injuries to passengers or crew members on board of Flight 1761, however, the delay pushed passengers' arrival to Tampa to Saturday morning.