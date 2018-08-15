A recall has been issued for a flashlight that is missing a key component which could create an explosion hazard. Those who bought the flashlights are being urged to get free replacement parts.

The recall is for 7,500 Koehler Bright-Star WorkSafe 3-D cell flashlights. The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the flashlights are missing "an encapsulation on a circuit board component which protects the flashlight from igniting an explosive environment" which could injure the user or people nearby.

The recall involves model number 2224 LED which is printed on the top, right side of the flashlight. The flashlight is orange with a black reflector assembly, black end cap, and black switch.

7,500 WorkSafe 3-D cell flashlights from Koehler Bright-Star were recalled on Aug. 14, 2018, because they are missing a component that could pose an explosion hazard. (Credit: Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The key thing to look for is a missing date code on the body. CPSC says if you don't see a date code, it needs replacement parts which can be requested from Koehler-Bright Star.

The CPSC said the flashlights were sold for about $21 on Amazon.com and at Koehler-Bright Star Industrial distributors and Grainger between January 2017 and May 2018.

Consumers wanting a replacement part can contact Koehler-Bright Star at 800-788-1696 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email or through this online portal.

