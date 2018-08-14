Authorities say a Utah firefighter has died battling the largest recorded blaze in California history.

Authorities say the man died Monday night at a hospital after he was injured at the site of the Mendocino Complex fire north of San Francisco.

Details haven't been released.

Firefighters from all over the country have been helping California battle a series of deadly and devastating wildfires in recent weeks that have spread through drought-parched forests and rural communities.

Six firefighters have died in those wildfires.

The deadliest fire, the Carr Fire, has left eight people dead, including three firefighters.

PHOTOS: Carr Fire devastates Redding, California
01 / 19
Firefighters douse a hotspot near various homes as the Carr fire continues to burn near Redding, California, on July 28, 2018.
02 / 19
A deer stands on a road covered with fire retardant as the Carr Fire burns in the area on July 28, 2018 near Redding, California.
03 / 19
A fire truck drives along Highway 299 as they Carr fire continues to burn near Whiskeytown, California on July 28, 2018.
04 / 19
A hand crew fights back flames approaching the road near the intersection of Placer Road and Diggins Way, a few miles east on Placer Road from Igo, on Saturday morning.
05 / 19
A hand crew fights back flames approaching the road near the intersection of Placer Road and Diggins Way, a few miles east on Placer Road from Igo, on Saturday morning.
06 / 19
A large pyrocumulus cloud (or cloud of fire) explodes outward during the Carr fire near Redding, California on July 27, 2018.
07 / 19
Burned out properties are seen near the Lake Keswick Estates area during the Carr fire in Redding, California on July 27, 2018.
08 / 19
Wade Brilz looks at his burned home during the Carr fire in Redding, California on July 27, 2018. Two firefighters have died and more than 100 homes have burned as wind-whipped flames tore through the region. (JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)
09 / 19
A charred home is seen in the Lake Redding Estates area during the Carr fire in Redding, California on July 27, 2018. (JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)
10 / 19
Residents walk through a burned neighborhood during the Carr fire in Redding, California on July 27, 2018. (JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)
11 / 19
TOPSHOT - Firefighters monitor a backfire during the Carr fire in Redding, California on July 27, 2018. - One person has died and at least two others have been injured as wind-whipped flames tore through the region. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)
12 / 19
A CalFire firefighter douses flames on a burning home during the Carr fire in Redding, California on July 27, 2018. (JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)
13 / 19
Carr Fire - Cal Fire and Fire Depts. in the northern California get together to fire the Carr Fire on Thursday morning. The fire continues to move east from Old Shasta all the way to Iron Mountain Road this morning.
14 / 19
DeAnna Gorisek grabs a bottle of water that was left along with ice for evacuees, firefighters and others outside the Sunset Plaza in Redding on Thursday, July 26, 2018.
15 / 19
DeAnna Gorisek, 53, of Shasta, gazes in the direction of the Carr Fire on Thursday, July 26, 2018 after earlier evacuating her Muletown Road residence.
16 / 19
A Cal Fire firefighter hoses down hot spots at a Harlan Drive home that was destroyed by the Carr Fire. (Photo: Mike Chapman/Record Searchlight)
17 / 19
This is what remained of a home on Harlan Drive Friday morning. (Photo: Mike Chapman/Record Searchlight)
18 / 19
This playground next to the Lake Redding Estates home of Justin Montes is filled with tree branches that were blown off during the Carr Fire on Thursday night. (Photo: Michael Chapman/Record Searchlight)
19 / 19
Redding is under evacuation on Thursday night as the Carr fire make it way into the city. A long line of traffic on Buenaventura Blvd along Benton Air Park. (Photo: Hung T. Vu, Hung T. Vu)
