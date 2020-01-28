The FDA is telling the makers of Purell hand sanitizers to stop claiming that their products can help eliminate viruses like the flu, norovirus, MRSA and even Ebola. The company says it is working to meet the request.

The agency sent a warning letter to Gojo Industries laying out what it says are unproven claims made about Purell products. These claims have been made on the company's website and in social media posts, according to the FDA. Read the letter here

According to CNN, the FDA says such marketing claims could potentially label the sanitizer as a pharmaceutical drug and not a sanitizing product that can be sold over the counter.

The products include:

PURELL Healthcare Advanced Hand Sanitizer Gentle & Free Foam

PURELL Healthcare Advanced Hand Sanitizer Gel

PURELL Healthcare Advanced Hand Sanitizer Foam

PURELL Healthcare Advanced Hand Sanitizer Gentle & Free Foam ES6 Starter Kit

PURELL Healthcare Advanced Hand Sanitizer ULTRA NOURISHING

RELATED: China's virus death toll rises to 106 as US moves to evacuate citizens

RELATED: US to expand virus screening at 20 airports for visitors from China

"You should take prompt action to correct the violations cited in this letter. Failure to promptly correct these violations may result in legal action without further notice, including, without limitation, seizure and injunction," the FDA said.

The warning letter does say that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the World Health Organization recommend the use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers as preventative measures against some viral outbreaks. Purell is made from ethyl alcohol.

Gojo released this statement to TEGNA:

"On January 17, GOJO received a communication in the form of a standard warning letter from the FDA. The letter was not related to the safety and efficacy of our products, our manufacturing processes, or product quality. The letter was related to some of our marketing around PURELL® Hand Sanitizer on GOJO.comand through social media. GOJO will be responding to the FDA and we are taking actions to meet the FDA claim requirements. These actions will include updates to GOJO.com and other digital content. There is no impact to the products we sell.

Our intention has always been and continues to be to adhere to the FDA guidance while advancing and sharing the latest hygiene science to help improve public health."