Everything coming and leaving Netflix in June 2020

WASHINGTON — Netflix has released its list of new shows and movies coming to the streaming site in June, offering users more ways to fill free time they may have from those summer plans canceled by the coronavirus.
The June list includes the final seasons of "Fuller House" and "13 Reasons Why," along with new episodes of "Queer Eye," "The Politician" and "Mr. Iglesias." There's also a new slate of comedy specials featuring George Lopez, Jo Koy and Eric Andrew.
Academy Award winner Spike Lee's new film, "Da 5 Bloods," debuts in mid-June. It's the story of four African-American veterans who return to Vietnam searching for the remains of their fallen leader and the promise of buried treasure.
And later on in June, Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams star in a new Netflix film about two small-town singers who get a chance to compete in the world's biggest song contest, Eurovision.
But with all the new content arriving in June, also comes a host of departures. All three "Matrix" movies will leave Netflix on June 30, along with "Ferris Bueller's Day Off."
With NBCUniversal's new streaming service Peacock debuting in July, all 11 seasons of "Cheers" will also depart Netflix on June 30.
You can see a full list of everything coming to and leaving Netflix in June below.
Coming to Netflix June 2020
June 1
Act of Valor
All Dogs Go to Heaven
Bad News Bears
Cape Fear
Casper
Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card
Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card
Clueless
Cocomelon: Season 1
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
The Healer
Inside Man
Lust, Caution
Observe and Report
Priest
The Silence of the Lambs
Starship Troopers
The Boy
The Car (1977)
The Disaster Artist
The Help
The Lake House
The Queen
Twister
V for Vendetta
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
West Side Story
You Don't Mess with the Zohan
Zodiac
June 2
Alone: Season 6
Fuller House: The Farewell Season -- Netflix Original
Jimmy and Steph bring their new baby home and dive headfirst into the world of parenting. But no worries: They've got a houseful of hands to help.
Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On: Season 1
True: Rainbow Rescue - Netflix Family
June 3
Killing Gunther
Lady Bird
Spelling the Dream -- Netflix Documentary
Following four hopeful competitors’ journeys, this documentary explores the trend of Indian Americans ruling the Scripps National Spelling Bee since 1999.
June 4
Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga -- Netflix Anime
Can You Hear Me / M'entends-tu? -- Netflix Original
June 5
13 Reasons Why: Season 4 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
In the powerful final season of 13 Reasons Why, Liberty High School's Senior Class prepares for graduation. But before they can say goodbye, the crew of friends will have to band together one last time to keep a dangerous secret buried, try to make peace with the past four years, and face final, heartbreaking choices that might alter their lives forever.
Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai -- Netflix Film
Hannibal: Season 1-3
The Last Days of American Crime -- Netflix Film
Queer Eye: Season 5 -- Netflix Original
The Fab Five head to historic Philadelphia to make over a new cast of everyday heroes, from a hardworking DJ to a struggling dog groomer.
June 6
Queen of the South: Season 4
June 7
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6 -- Netflix Original
June 8
Before I Fall
June 10
Curon - Netflix Series
DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Season 5
Lenox Hill -- Netflix Documentary
Middle Men
My Mister: Season 1
Reality Z -- Netflix Original
June 11
Pose: Season 2
June 12
Da 5 Bloods -- Netflix Film
From Academy Award® Winner Spike Lee comes a New Joint: the story of four African-American Vets — Paul (Delroy Lindo), Otis (Clarke Peters), Eddie (Norm Lewis), and Melvin (Isiah Whitlock, Jr.) — who return to Vietnam. Searching for the remains of their fallen Squad Leader (Chadwick Boseman) and the promise of buried treasure, our heroes, joined by Paul's concerned son (Jonathan Majors), battle forces of Man and Nature — while confronted by the lasting ravages of The Immorality of The Vietnam War.
Dating Around: Season 2 -- Netflix Original
F is for Family: Season 4 -- Netflix Original
Jo Koy: In His Elements -- Netflix Comedy Special
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 2 -- Netflix Family
ONE PIECE: Alabasta
ONE PIECE: East Blue
ONE PIECE: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island
ONE PIECE: Entering into the Grand Line
Pokémon Journeys: The Series -- Netflix Family
The Search -- Netflix Original
The Woods -- Netflix Original
June 13
Alexa & Katie Part 4 -- Netflix Family
How to Get Away With Murder: Season 6
Milea
June 14
Marcella: Season 3 -- Netflix Original
June 15
Underdogs
June 16
Baby Mama
Charlie St. Cloud
The Darkness
Frost/Nixon
June 17
An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn
Mr. Iglesias: Part 2 -- Netflix Original
June 18
A Whisker Away -- Netflix Anime
The Order: Season 2 -- Netflix Original
June 19
Babies: Part 2 -- Netflix Documentary
Father Soldier Son -- Netflix Documentary
Feel the Beat -- Netflix Film
After failing to make it on Broadway, April returns to her hometown and reluctantly begins training a misfit group of young dancers for a competition.
Floor Is Lava -- Netflix Original
Lost Bullet -- Netflix Film
Girls from Ipanema: Season 2 -- Netflix Original
One-Way To Tomorrow -- Netflix Film
The Politician: Season 2 -- Netflix Original
Rhyme Time Town -- Netflix Family
Wasp Network -- Netflix Film
June 21
Goldie
June 22
Dark Skies
June 23
Eric Andre: Legalize Everything -- Netflix Comedy Special
June 24
Athlete A -- Netflix Documentary
Follow the Indianapolis Star reporters that broke the story about USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar's abuse and hear from gymnasts like Maggie Nichols.
Crazy Delicious -- Netflix Original
Nobody Knows I'm Here / Nadie sabe que estoy aquí -- Netflix Film
June 26
Amar y vivir -- Netflix Original
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga -- Netflix Film
Two small-town singers seize a chance to fulfill their dream of competing in the world's biggest song contest. Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams star.
Home Game -- Netflix Documentary
From voodoo wrestling in the Congo to roller derby in Texas, this docuseries explores unusual and thrilling sports traditions around the world.
Straight Up
June 29
Bratz: The Movie
June 30
Adú -- Netflix Film
BNA -- Netflix Anime
George Lopez: We'll Do It For Half -- Netflix Comedy Special
Comedy legend George Lopez returns to his stand-up roots making his Netflix original comedy special debut with We’ll Do It For Half.
What's leaving Netflix in June 2020
June 1
The King's Speech
June 3
God's Not Dead: A Light in Darkness
June 4
A Perfect Man
June 7
Equilibrium
From Paris with Love
June 9
Mad Men: Season 1-7
June 10
Standoff
June 11
Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell: Series 1
June 12
Dragonheart
Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer
Dragonheart: A New Beginning
Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire
June 13
Cutie and the Boxer
June 16
The Stanford Prison Experiment
June 22
Tarzan
Tarzan 2
June 24
Avengers: Infinity War
June 27
Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection
Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection
Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection
June 29
The Day My Butt Went Psycho!: Season 1-2
June 30
21
The Amityville Horror
The Andy Griffith Show: Season 1-8
Blow
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
Brooklyn's Finest
Center Stage
Chasing Amy
Cheers: Season 1-11
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Chloe
Click
Cloverfield
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Duchess
Elizabeth
Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Ghost Rider
Happyish: Season 1
Here Alone
Inception
Instructions Not Included
The Invention of Lying
Julie & Julia
Kate & Leopold
Kiss the Girls
The Last Samurai
Limitless: Season 1
Little Monsters
Mansfield Park
The Mask of Zorro
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Minority Report
Patriot Games
Philadelphia
The Polar Express
Race to Witch Mountain
The Ring
Scary Movie
Sliver
Stuart Little 2
Tremors
Tremors 2: Aftershocks
Tremors 3: Back to Perfection
Tremors 4: The Legend Begins
Tremors 5: Bloodline
What Lies Beneath
Yes Man