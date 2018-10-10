PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — Timothy Thomas isn't budging from his home on Ocean View Drive, even though it's directly in the path of Hurricane Michael.

Thomas, a 50-year-old air conditioning repairman, plans to defy an evacuation order and ride out the monster storm in an apartment that's just a few hundred yards from the beach and even closer to the tea-colored Grand Lagoon, which will rise as the massive storm pushes ocean water toward the coast of the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday.

An Illinois native with a beard, long hair and a streak of independence, Thomas hasn't been through a major hurricane before; he's only lived in Panama City Beach about seven years. A neighbor with far more storm experience is evacuating to higher ground.

PHOTOS: Florida Panhandle braces for Hurricane Michael
01 / 22
People visit the beach while waiting for Hurricane Michael October 9, 2018 in Panama City Beach, Florida. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
02 / 22
Al Smith puts plywood over a window as he prepares a building for the arrival of hurricane Michael on October 9, 2018 in Port St. Joe, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
03 / 22
People along the beach with the Gulf of Mexico as Hurricane Michael approaches October 9, 2018 in Panama City Beach, Florida. - Hurricane Michael strengthened to a Category 3 storm on Tuesday.
04 / 22
People along the beach with the Gulf of Mexico as Hurricane Michael approaches October 9, 2018 in Panama City Beach, Florida. - Hurricane Michael strengthened to a Category 3 storm on Tuesday.
05 / 22
Workers board the windows of Marco's Pizza as Hurricane Michael approaches October 9, 2018 in Panama City Beach, Florida.
06 / 22
A man walks into a boarded up gas station convenience store in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, on October 9, 2018, as people wait for Hurricane Michael to make landfall.
07 / 22
An aerial picture of people visiting the beach while waiting for Hurricane Michael October 9, 2018 in Panama City Beach, Florida. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
08 / 22
Carol Cathey spray paints the words "Calm down Michael" on the plywood over her daughter's business in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Michael on October 9, 2018 in Mexico Beach, Florida.
09 / 22
Linda Collins (on ladder) is assisted by friends as she places plywood over the windows of her home in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Michael on October 9, 2018 in Port St. Joe, Florida.
10 / 22
Linda Collins places plywood over the windows of her home in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Michael on October 9, 2018 in Port St. Joe, Florida.
11 / 22
Chris Seaman works on placing plywood over the windows of a CVS store as he prepares it for the arrival of Hurricane Michael on October 9, 2018 in Port St. Joe, Florida.
12 / 22
The fishing and shrimping river town of Apalachicola is deserted prior to the arrival of Hurricane Michael on October 9, 2018 in Apalachicola, Florida. The hurricane is forecast to hit the Florida Panhandle at a possible category 3 storm.
13 / 22
Paul Potts Sr., Al Smith and Paul Potts (L-R) put plywood over the windows of a building as they prepare it for the arrival of Hurricane Michael on October 9, 2018 in Port St. Joe, Florida.
14 / 22
Waves crash against a home seawall as the surge starts pushing the tide higher as Hurricane Michael approaches on October 9, 2018 in Eastpoint, Florida.
15 / 22
A couple loads belongings from their boat on the Carrabelle River prior to the arrival of Hurricane Michael on October 9, 2018 in Carrabelle, Florida.
16 / 22
Workers scramble to store boats prior to the arrival of Hurricane Michael at Shields Marina on October 9, 2018 in Saint Marks, Florida south of Tallahassee.
17 / 22
People scramble to pull their boats from the water prior to the arrival of Hurricane Michael at Shields Marina on October 9, 2018 in Saint Marks, Florida south of Tallahassee.
18 / 22
People line up for gasoline as Hurricane Michael bears down on the northern Gulf coast of Florida on October 8, 2018 outside Tallahassee, Florida.
19 / 22
Brett Shields, left, ties down new boats to take them further inland prior to the arrival of Hurricane Michael at Shields Marina on October 9, 2018 in Saint Marks, Florida south of Tallahassee.
20 / 22
Chris Seaman works on placing plywood over the windows of a CVS store as he prepares it for the arrival of Hurricane Michael on October 9, 2018 in Port St. Joe, Florida.
21 / 22
Derren Guillotte loads a new yet to be installed refrigeration onto a semi truck for safe keeping in the fishing and shrimping town of Apalachicola prior to the arrival of Hurricane Michael on October 9, 2018 in Apalachicola, Florida.
22 / 22
Jerry Weber prepares to take his 40 foot boat he lives on up the Apalachicola River to tie up prior to the arrival of Hurricane Michael on October 9, 2018 in Apalachicola, Florida.

But police aren't being pushy about enforcing the order, and Thomas figures he, his wife and their puppy will be OK since they live in a second-floor apartment. It's more than 10 feet off the ground, after all, and forecasters say the water in his area isn't supposed to rise that much. "If it does I guess we'll be swimming," he said Tuesday evening as the sky darkened overhead.

Thomas isn't alone; other residents along his street also plan to take on Michael head-on, even though authorities have told about 120,000 residents of Bay County to leave. Thomas' first-floor neighbors also plan to stay, and they're welcome upstairs if the water gets too high, Thomas said. So are his next-door neighbors and their dog.

"We've got canned food and a can opener. We have lots of water and food for the dogs, and I'm going to tape up the windows, cover the windows, just tack them up with sheets or whatever, to keep the glass from flying if that happens," he said.

As Thomas spoke, a hurricane party was going on less than 2 miles away at Buster's Beer and Bait, a dive bar popular both with locals and tourists who overwhelm the region during the summer. With Michael percolating out in the Gulf of Mexico, dozens of people gathered outside Buster's as small palm trees swayed in the breeze nearby.

Other places were shut down and locked up. The windows were covered with metal hurricane shutters at Pineapple Willie's, a popular beachfront restaurant, and sandbags blocked the entrance to a Wells Fargo bank. Plywood covered the front at Shrimp City, a small seafood market.

Dwight Williams, who lives across the street from Thomas, wasn't taking any chances — he and his wife were packing to evacuate. They plan to stay with friends in DeFuniak Springs, a Panhandle town about 30 miles inland. Their single-story home is built to withstand winds blowing up to 130 mph, Williams said, but rising water is scary.

"What worries me is the storm surge," said Williams, who has lived on the street about 24 years.

Thomas said relatives in Illinois had urged him to leave and stay with them, but he didn't have a way to get so far north so quickly, and shelters aren't a good option in his view.

"You never know who you're sleeping beside," he said. "Here, I do."

So Thomas and his wife will stay put. And once the wind stops howling and the water recedes, Thomas will await the natural outcome of a hurricane for someone who works in the air conditioning business in a place known for hot, humid summers.

"After all the air conditioners go under water, we'll be busy," he said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.