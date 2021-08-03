EL James' ‘Freed,' as told by Christian Grey, coming in June

'Fifty Shades of Grey' trilogy has sold over 150 million copies worldwide and were adapted into a series of films that made over $1.3 billion.

WASHINGTON — Christian Grey is tying up the loose ends of his side of the story this summer. “Freed: Fifty Shades Freed as told by Christian” is set to hit shelves on June 1, the publisher said Sunday.

The book is the conclusion to author E L James’ trilogy from Christian’s point of view. Previous books include “Grey” and “Darker.”

James said in a statement that “Freed” has been a labor of love.

“For me, just as for Anastasia Steele, Christian is a challenging, infuriating, and endlessly fascinating character,” James added. “Living in his head is exhausting, but I got to explore aspects of his life in Freed that we only glimpsed in the original trilogy.”