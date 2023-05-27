x
Egypt unveils recently discovered ancient workshops, tombs in Saqqara necropolis

Archaeologists found clay pots and other items apparently used in mummification, as well as ritual vessels.
Credit: AP Photo/Amr Nabil
Canopic jars, made to contain organs in the process of mummification, are seen at the Step Pyramid of Djoser site near Cairo, May 27, 2023.

CAIRO, Egypt — Egyptian antiquities authorities Saturday unveiled ancient workshops and tombs they say were discovered recently at a Pharaonic necropolis just outside the capital Cairo.

The spaces were found in the sprawling necropolis of Saqqara, which is a part of Egypt’s ancient capital of Memphis, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, said the workshops had been used to mummify humans and sacred animals. They date back to the 30th Pharaonic Dynasty (380 BC to 343 BC) and Ptolemaic period (305 BC to 30 BC), he said.

Inside the workshops, archaeologists found clay pots and other items apparently used in mummification, as well as ritual vessels, Waziri said.

Credit: AP Photo/Amr Nabil
Officials display a recently unearthed ancient wooden sarcophagus at the Step Pyramid of Djoser site near Cairo.

The tombs, meanwhile, were for a top official from the Old Kingdom of ancient Egypt, and a priest from the New Kingdom, according to Sabri Farag, head of the Saqqara archaeological site.

In recent years, Egypt’s government has heavily promoted new archaeological finds to international media and diplomats. It hopes that such discoveries will help attract more tourists to the country to revive an industry that suffered from political turmoil following the 2011 uprising.

