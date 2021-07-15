Dwayne Haskins' wife accused of knocking out his tooth at Las Vegas hotel

Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins is accused of knocking out one of his teeth when she punched him at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on July 3.

The wife of former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins has been charged with domestic battery after an incident at a Las Vegas Hotel.

According to a report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins is accused of knocking out one of his teeth when she punched him at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on July 3.

The incident reportedly stemmed from an argument about the couple's plans that evening.

According to the report, Haskins told a security guard "I want her out of my room, she hit me and cut my lip open."

Haskins was treated at a local hospital for facial injuries. Haskins-Gondrezick was placed under arrest.

According to KLAS, Haskins-Gondrezick posted bail and is expected to appear back in court on Aug. 3.

In the report, both told police they had been together for approximately 1.5 years and were married in March.

Haskins, who set multiple Ohio State records and led the team to Rose Bowl victory in 2018, was drafted by the Washington Football Team with the No. 15 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.