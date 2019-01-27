DURHAM, North Carolina — A Director of Graduate Studies and Professor at Duke University has stepped down after penning an email asking International students to speak English '100 percent of the time.'

Screenshots of an email sent by Dr. Megan Neely surfaced Saturday on social media. Neely writes that faculty members observed a group of first-year students speaking Chinese in a study area. The faculty members said they wanted to write down the students' names so they could remember them if the students ever interviewed for an internship or asked to work with them for a master's project.

"They were disappointed that these students were not taking the opportunity to improve their English and were being so impolite as to have a conversation that not every one the floor could understand," Neely wrote.

"To international students, PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE keep these unintended consequences in mind when you choose to speak in Chinese in the building. I have no idea how hard it has been and still is for you to come to the US and have to learn in a non-native language. As such, I have the upmost respect for what you are doing."



"That being said, I encourage you to commit to using English 100% of the time when you are in Hock or any other professional setting," Neely finished.

Mary Klotman, the Dean of the School of Medicine, wrote an apology on the school's website.

"I understand that many of you felt hurt and angered by this message. To be clear: there is absolutely no restriction or limitation on the language you use to converse and communicate with each other. Your career opportunities and recommendations will not in any way be influenced by the language you use outside the classroom. And your privacy will always be protected."

"Dr. Neely has asked to step down as director of graduate studies for the master’s program effective immediately and will be replaced by an interim DGS to be named shortly."

Neely will continue to serve as an assistant professor of biostatistics.