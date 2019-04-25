Authorities say 31 people have been taken to hospitals after anhydrous ammonia leaked from containers that a tractor was pulling in a Chicago suburb.

Lake County Sheriff's spokesman Christopher Covelli said Thursday that the number of hospitalized includes three law enforcement officers who are in good condition. Covelli says several others are in serious but stable condition.

Covelli says the tractor was pulling the tanker when it crashed about 4:30 a.m. Thursday and the toxic fumes began leaking, creating "a cloud of this toxic chemical."

The toxic plumes of the chemical was released in the air over Beach Park, about 40 miles north of downtown Chicago.

Authorities initially asked any residents within a 1-mile radius of the leak to close their windows and remain indoors. Covelli says that shelter-in-place order is being lifted at 10 a.m.