Dow Jones sees historic shake up as Exxon and Pfizer are out and Honeywell is in

It's a historic move that has rarely happened, and one which sees Exxon Mobil out after nearly a century on the index.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has decided to drop some big names from the 30-company index and replace them.

Exxon Mobil, Pfizer and Raytheon Technologies will be replaced with cloud-based customer relationship-management software company Salesforce.com, biotech drugmaker Amgen and software and industrial conglomerate Honeywell International. The switch up is set to happen before trading opens on Monday, Aug. 31.

The historic move see's Exxon Mobil out after it joined the index nearly a century ago in 1928. Analysts say oil and its role in the U.S. economy has become much smaller in the last 50 years.

S&P Dow Jones said in a statement that the switch up will "help diversify the index by removing overlap between companies of similar scope and adding new types of businesses that better reflect the American economy.”