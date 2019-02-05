As barbecue season approaches, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are reminding people not to wash raw chicken because it could lead to food poisoning.

The agency sent out a reminder on its Twitter account last week about the dangers of washing raw chicken.

The CDC states that if you wash raw chicken, juices can spread in the kitchen and contaminate other food, utensils and countertops. Those juices can potentially contain Salmonella, Campylobacter bacteria, and Clostridium perfringens bacteria.

Here are other tips from the CDC for how to best handle chicken (Information lifted directly from CDC website):