The reward for tips on the whereabouts of Mollie Tibbetts has grown to $260,000 thanks to donations from individuals and organizations nationwide.

Over 200 tips have gone through Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa's system since July 29 regarding the Mollie Tibbetts case, according to a press release.

Laura Calderwood, Mollie Tibbetts' mother, said at a news conference Thursday the "Bring Mollie Tibbetts Home Safe" fund had jumped from $30,000 to $172,000. Greg Willey of Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa said an additional $48,000 was raised by Friday. Between Friday and Sunday, another $40,000 had been raised.

"As shared before, until proven otherwise, Mollie’s family believes she is alive and with that being said, someone has her," according to a Sunday press release. "It is their hope that the money raised to let her go, would far out weight any monetary value to them to keep her."

Willey said donations have come in from coast to coast, though the majority has come from the Brooklyn, Iowa-area, where Tibbetts is from and was last seen July 18.Donations can be made anonymously at the Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa website.

Crime Stoppers will ultimately determine whether a tip qualifies as "leading to Mollie Tibbetts' safe return" when granting the reward money, according to the donor agreement.

Authorities ask that anyone with information about Tibbetts contact the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office at 641-623-5679 or tips@poweshiekcosheriff.com.

Tipsters can also go to CrimeStoppersOfCentralIowa.com or call at 800-452-1111 or 515-223-1400 to leave an anonymous tip.

