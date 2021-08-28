These are the 13 American service members killed in Kabul

These deaths are a result of an enemy attack while supporting non-combatant evacuation operations in Kabul, Afghanistan.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Department of Defense (DOD) announced Saturday the deaths of 13 service members who were supporting Operation Freedom's Sentinel.

These individuals died as a result of an enemy attack while supporting non-combatant evacuation operations in Kabul, Afghanistan, the DOD reports.

A list of the deceased was provided, as following:

Marine Corps

Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover , 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah.

, 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah. Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosariopichardo , 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts.

, 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts. Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole L. Gee , 23, of Sacramento, California.

, 23, of Sacramento, California. Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Lopez , 22, of Indio, California.

, 22, of Indio, California. Marine Corps Cpl. Daegan W. Page , 23, of Omaha, Nebraska.

, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska. Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez , 22, of Logansport, Indiana.

, 22, of Logansport, Indiana. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza , 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas.

, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz , 20, of St. Charles, Missouri.

, 20, of St. Charles, Missouri. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum , 20, of Jackson, Wyoming.

, 20, of Jackson, Wyoming. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola , 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, California.

, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, California. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco, California.

Out of those 11, the ones assigned to 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, I Marine Expeditionary Force, Camp Pendleton, California were:

Staff Sergeant Darin T. Hoover

Cpl. Hunter Lopez

Cpl. Daegan W. Page

Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez

Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz

Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza

Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum

Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola

Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui

Sgt. Nicole L. Gee was assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 24, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, II Marine Expeditionary Force, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

Sgt. Johanny Rosariopichardo was assigned to 5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade, Naval Support Activity Bahrain.

Navy

Navy Hospitalman Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio.

Hospitalman Maxton W. Soviak was assigned to 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, Camp Pendleton, California.

Army

Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tennessee.

Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss was assigned to 9th PSYOP Battalion, 8th PSYOP Group, Ft. Bragg, North Carolina.