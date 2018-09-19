Demi Lovato's mom is speaking out for the first time since the singer's hospitalization from an overdose in July.

Dianna De La Garza, who published her memoir "Falling With Wings: A Mother's Story" this spring, opened up to Newsmax TV about her daughter's battle with addiction and the heartbreaking moment when she heard the news of Lovato's overdose. De La Garza revealed that she "just didn’t know for two days if (Lovato) was going to make it or not."

She also gave an update on Lovato's current state of mind, saying that she's "doing really well."

“She’s happy, she’s healthy, she’s working on her sobriety, and she’s getting the help she needs," she said. "That, in itself, encourages me about her future and the future of our family.”

In the interview, De La Garza went through the whole series of events the day she found out about Lovato's overdose.

“I literally start to shake a little bit when I start to remember what happened that day,” she said. “I was actually looking at my phone and all these texts started coming in.”

“The first lines of these texts were saying, ‘I just heard the news, I’m so sorry, I’m praying for your family, I’m praying for Demi.’ I was in shock," she said. "I thought, what is going on? … My heart just dropped.”

She continued: "I got a phone call from Demi’s assistant at the time, Kelsey. … I answered the phone and Kelsey was rambling like she had obviously been through something terrible, and she said, ‘I need to tell you what’s going on … you’re going to see a report come out.’ I stopped her and said, ‘Kelsey, just tell me what’s going on.’"

"The next words that came out of her mouth are words … that are so difficult to hear as a parent," De La Garza said. “She said Demi overdosed. So I was in shock, I didn’t know what to say. It was something I never, ever expected to hear as a parent about any of my kids."

De La Garza said that she reluctantly asked about Lovato's condition. "I said, ‘Is she OK?’ And she stopped for a second and she said, ‘She’s conscious, but she’s not talking,’" she said. "I knew at that point that we were in trouble.”

“I was very concerned, and I was trying to be strong for her and for her sisters and for my family back home. … I just feel like the reason she’s alive today is because of the millions of prayers that went up that day,” she said.

De La Garza also said that she "couldn’t have asked for a better team of people to save her life,” thanking the doctors at Cedars-Sinai for their care during Lovato's hospitalization.

See the full interview below.

