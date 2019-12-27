A deadly typhoon hit the central Philippines over the Christmas holiday killing at least 13 people according to disaster agency officials, Reuters reports.

The fatalities happened in the central areas of Capiz, Iloilo and Leyte. According to Reuters, a 13 year old boy was electrocuted, another man was killed in a car accident and another was killed by a tree branch.

Around 20 typhoons hit the multi-island nation every year. Storms have reportedly become more intense in recent years.

Over 58,000 people had to be evacuated when Typhoon Phanfone, locally known as Typhoon Ursula, hit the Philippines Tuesday, with heavy rain, flooding and winds of up to 75 mph. The storm caused heavy property damage and over 15,000 people were reportedly stranded at ports when ferries had to be suspended, along with large numbers of flight delays. The Associated Press had the number of stranded at over 25,000 for the central region and outlying provinces.

By Wednesday the storm had departed the Philippines heading out over the South China Sea.

