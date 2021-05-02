Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg launching pillow company to challenge MyPillow

The move by Hogg, a progressive gun control activist, is a direct challenge to MyPillow and its CEO, staunch Trump supporter Mike Lindell.

David Hogg, a survivor of the 2018 Parkland, Fla., high school massacre and vocal gun control advocate, announced Thursday he is launching his own pillow company. Hogg says he intends to put MyPillow -- led by Mike Lindell, a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump -- out of business.

".@williamlegate and I are going to prove that progressives can make a better pillow, run a better business and help make the world a better place while doing it," Hogg tweeted, referencing entrepreneur William LeGate

"What if we put MyPillow out of business," LeGate asked Hogg.

Hogg said the company would use union workers, veterans and people who have been formerly incarcerated. He also said the company will emphasize on supporting progressive causes and, "Not attempt a white supremacist overthrow of the United States government."

Hogg said the idea is in the early stages and there is still work to do around the legal process and trademarking.

"It's going to take a couple of months though because we're not going to sacrifice quality for time," Hogg said, adding that the name of the company is yet to be determined. He said he hopes to have a website ready in the next couple of weeks.

.@williamlegate and I are going to prove that progressives can make a better pillow, run a better business and help make the world a better place while doing it. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 4, 2021

Axios reports Lindell responded in a text message saying, "Good for them.... nothing wrong with competition that does not infringe on someone's patent."

Both Hogg and Lindell have been in the news of late for different reasons, but both centering on national politics.