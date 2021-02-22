Grammy-winning duo Daft Punk break up after 28 years

The electronic performers shared the news in an 8-minute video called 'Epilogue.' A publicist for the group confirmed the break up.

The electronic performers shared the news Monday in an 8-minute video called “Epilogue." A publicist for the group confirmed the break up.

Daft Punk, comprised of Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, have had major success over the years, winning six Grammy Awards and launching international hits with “One More Time," “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger” and “Get Lucky."

Other hits include "Around the World," "Lose Yourself to Dance," "End of the Line" and "Fall."