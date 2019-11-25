An Alabama district attorney says they have “good reason” to believe human remains found on a road belong to the missing stepdaughter of a UFC heavyweight fighter.

Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes confirmed on Monday to the Opelika-Auburn News and WBRC that they have "good reason" to believe the remains, found in Macon County, Alabama, are Blanchard.

Blanchard, the stepdaughter of UFC heavyweight fighter Walt Harris, was last seen Oct. 23 in Auburn.

Macon County is between Auburn, where she was last seen, and Montgomery, where her abandoned vehicle was found.

Two men have been charged with kidnapping Blanchard. Court documents quote a witness saying he saw 29-year-old Ibraheem Yazeed force Blanchard into a car.

This undated photograph released by police in Auburn, Ala., shows Aniah Haley Blanchard, 19, who is missing. The state of Alabama offered a $5,000 reward for information in her disappearance on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. Authorities say they don't believe the college student went missing on her own. (Auburn Police Division via AP)

AP

RELATED: Second suspect charged in disappearance of college student Aniah Blanchard

RELATED: DNA testing ordered in disappearance of UFC fighter's stepdaughter

In an arrest warrant filed with the court Monday, police said a second man, 35-year-old Antwain Shamar Fisher, helped Yazeed by disposing of evidence and driving him.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated