Police and officials say six people have been killed and two more have been injured in a shooting in a hospital in the eastern Czech Republic. Police are looking for the shooter who they consider dangerous and possibly still armed.

The shooting happened Tuesday morning in the University hospital in the city of Ostrava, located 220 miles east of Prague.

People have been evacuated from the hospital and security has been increased across the country.

According to the Associated Press, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said the shooting happened in a waiting room. The shooter opened fire at people's heads at close range.

Police initially posted a photo of a man who they said was a suspect, but later said he was an important witness.

"We are currently strengthening the supervision of selected soft targets across the Czech Republic. We ask the public for patience and thoughtfulness," Czech police tweeted.

Police say they believe the shooter is driving a silver-gray Renault Laguna.

