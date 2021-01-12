CNN fires anchor Chris Cuomo after involvement with brother's scandal

CNN said Cuomo's termination was "effective immediately," and that it is still investigating new information.

NEW YORK — CNN has fired anchor Chris Cuomo after details emerged about how he helped his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, face charges of sexual harassment earlier this year.

"We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review, and have terminated (Cuomo), effective immediately," read a statement CNN shared on Twitter. The company said it is still investigating additional information that "came to light" during the review.

"Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate," the statement read.

CNN had suspended Cuomo on Tuesday, saying documents released by New York's attorney general showed a greater level of involvement in his brother's efforts than CNN executives previously knew.

The CNN anchor pressed sources for information on his brother's accusers and reported back to the governor's staff, and was active in helping craft their response to the charges, according to emails and a transcript of his testimony to investigators working for state Attorney General Letitia James. Her office found Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women.

Chris Cuomo previously acknowledged talking to his brother and offering advice when the governor faced harassment charges. But the information released Monday revealed far more details about what exactly Chris Cuomo did. Andrew Cuomo resigned in August to avoid a likely impeachment trial.

Chris Cuomo said on Twitter that he was proud of the work he did at the network.

“This is not how I want my time at CNN to end but I have already told you why and how I helped my brother. So let me now say as disappointing as this is, I could not be more proud of the team at Cuomo Prime Time and the work we did as CNN’s #1 show in the most competitive time slot," he said.