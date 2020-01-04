Detective Elliot Stabler is back.

Christopher Meloni has signed on for a new Dick Wolf-produced police drama which will be a spinoff of "Law & Order: SVU," according to Deadline. NBC has signed on for the first 13 episodes.

Meloni appeared to confirm the news with a Facebook post saying "He's back."

The show is reportedly about a New York police crime unit led by Stabler.

Meloni played Stabler on the first 12 seasons of "SVU" alongside Mariska Hargitay. His character was written off with a storyline that said he had retired.

The fact that Meloni will be reprising his old character, and that it will be set in New York, means the potential for crossovers with "SVU."

The name of the new series has not been announced. It could join the "Law & Order" brand.

