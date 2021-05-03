National chlorine shortage threatens summer fun

Without chlorine, pools can become murky and home to harmful bacteria.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Just weeks before summer, pool owners, waterparks and pool supplies stores are encountering one of the worst chlorine shortages in recent history.

Chlorine tablets are one of the most common ways to keep the water clean, healthy and safe.

Without chlorine, pools can become murky and home to harmful bacteria.

A chemical fire in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura shut down one of the largest domestic producers of chlorine tablets.

The pandemic also created a new demand for the product as more people used pools in their free time and wanted water very clean due to COVID-19.

Prices of the tablets have already jumped in many areas of the country and are expected to rise even more in the summer season.

In order to make chlorine last longer, experts say to shower before swimming, run systems longer to keep chlorine circulating and keep pets out of the water.