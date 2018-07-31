Chipotle's online ordering service was no match for all those hoping to cash in on their offer of free guacamole.

As part of National Avocado Day, Chipotle was giving out free guac on Tuesday to customers who placed an online or in-app order.

Unfortunately their servers couldn't keep up when lunch time rolled in on the East Coast.

"Free guac on National Avocado Day, groundbreaking. Actually, internet-breaking. Getting our servers back up ASAP," Chipotle tweeted around noon Eastern.

Customers who went to the online ordering page were met with the image of a sad looking burrito and a message saying the website was down.

Free guac on National Avocado Day, groundbreaking. Actually, internet-breaking. Getting our servers back up ASAP. 👨‍💻 — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) July 31, 2018

Boo!! You’re too late. It’s lunch time and we’re all going to @qdoba for free guac ‘round the clock pic.twitter.com/O9UJmy4zbG — Probably Jace (@ThisIsNotJace) July 31, 2018

No word yet on whether Chipotle plans to give customers a do-over on a different day, but some Twitter users reported their local stores had been honoring the deal even if they went in-person.

I went to the local store near me, and they honored the deal — LP (@lowp3) July 31, 2018

Meanwhile, Qdoba is taking full advantage of Chipotle's struggles by pointing out they offer free guacamole every day.

Giving the people what they want for only one day at a time can be challenging. Today - just like every other day - QDOBA’s got you with free guac with any entree. #freetheguac pic.twitter.com/cdG742hUoQ — Qdoba (@qdoba) July 31, 2018

