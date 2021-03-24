Biden's dogs back at White House after biting incident

Major, a 3-year-old rescue dog, worked with a trainer in Delaware after he was involved in a biting incident at the White House.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden's dogs are back at the White House, just a few weeks after one of them was involved in a biting incident.

Michael LaRosa, press secretary for the first lady, confirmed in an e-mail Wednesday morning that Major and Champ "are at the White House."

Major, a 3-year-old rescue dog, and Champ, who is 12, were moved to the Bidens' Delaware home after Major was involved in a biting incident at the White House and caused a “minor injury” to a Secret Service agent.

During an interview last week, the president said the dogs would be returning to the White House and explained the biting by saying that the dog had “turned a corner, there’s two people he doesn’t know at all, you know, and they move and moves to protect.”

The president added that Major was working with a dog trainer while in Delaware.

The dogs are the first pets to call the White House home since President Barack Obama departed in early 2017 with his pups Bo and Sunny. President Donald Trump did not have any pets.

Jill Biden brought the dogs to the White House shortly after the inauguration.