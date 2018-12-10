If you were looking for the website for newly minted Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, you might be in for a surprise.

The domain BrettKavanaugh.com is now a dedicated forum for helping sexual assault victims and ending rape. The website, titled "We believe survivors," was purchased by Fix The Court, which advocates for judicial transparency.

Kavanaugh, who was accused by three women of sexual assault when he was in high school and college, was sworn in to the Supreme Court on Saturday and his first day on the court was Tuesday. He has denied all of the allegations against him.

Kavanaugh's confirmation drew intense scrutiny after Christine Blasey Ford, a California professor, testified before Congress about Kavanaugh's alleged assault on her when they were teens. The allegations and resulting debate around the country over Kavanaugh's future was viewed as a major test of the #MeToo movement.

"The start of Brett Kavanaugh’s tenure on the Supreme Court may look like a victory for one interest group or another," the website says. "But, more importantly, it is putting a national focus on the issue of sexual assault – and how we as a country can and should do more to prevent it and to support those who have experienced it."

The website includes a large photo of the Supreme Court with a banner reading "We believe survivors." Throughout, the site lists resources for those who have been a victim of sexual assault and how Americans can work to end rape on college campuses.

The purchase of the domain was planned in advance. Fix The Court bought the URL and similar sites ending in .org and .net three years ago with the idea they could be "useful in any forthcoming Supreme Court confirmation battles," the organization's executive director, Gabe Roth, said.

"Today I am redirecting those three to a landing page with resources for victims of sexual assault," Roth said. "I believe Doctor Ford. I believe Professor Hill. I also believe that asking for forgiveness is a sign of maturity and strength, not weakness."

Roth said the response from the White House about Ford's credibility and President Donald Trump's comments appearing to mock her testimony were hard to watch for many assault survivors.

"Fix the Court stands with you. We believe you, and we support you," Roth said. "And if you seek additional resources, you can go to BrettKavanaugh.com."

