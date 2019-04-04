It has recently been brought to light that the 12 boys trapped within a flooded cave in northern Thailand were given ketamine as an anesthesia during the daring rescue last July, according to a letter published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The letter also specified how it was the rescue divers who were taught to administer the drug periodically to the soccer team as they made their way through the complex canals of the Thai cave.

The anesthetic not only played a key role in keeping the freed 12 soccer players relaxed, but it also helped with hypothermia. In addition to the drug, the boys were also given a full-face oxygen masks, sunglasses and wet suits to get them through the freezing water.

The revelation comes a month after a nasal spray related to ketamine was approved by the Food and Drug Administration as a fast-acting treatment for patients who have failed to find relief with at least two antidepressants.

