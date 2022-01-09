'Full House' actor, comedian Bob Saget dead at 65

The iconic actor was best known for his role as Danny Tanner on "Full House".

ORLANDO, Fla. — Bob Saget, an iconic actor and comedian best known for his role on "Full House," died Sunday at the age of 65.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed Sunday night that Saget was found unresponsive in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando earlier in the day Sunday, where he was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case," the sheriff's office wrote on Twitter. According to a release from authorities, his cause of death will be determined by the Orange County Medical Examiner's Office.

Saget was best known for playing one of America's favorite dads: Danny Tanner on the hit TV sitcom "Full House" and the Netflix sequel "Fuller House." He also hosted America's Funniest Videos, appeared in many movies and TV shows, and is known for his raunchy stand-up comedy shows.

Saget had recently started traveling the country on his "I Don't Do Negative" standup and musical tour. In his last Twitter post early Sunday morning, he thanked fans in Jacksonville for being an "appreciative audience" during his Saturday night show.

In an earlier tweet, he said he was "loving beyond words" being on tour.

Co-star John Stamos, who played Tanner's brother-in-law Jesse Katsopolis on "Full House," said he was "broken" at the news of Saget's death.

"I am gutted," Stamos wrote on Twitter. "I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby."

I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby. — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 10, 2022

Kat Dennings, who starred alongside Saget as his daughter in the early 2000s sitcom "Raising Dad," said he was just as caring as many of his TV personas.

"The loveliest man," she wrote. "I was his TV daughter for one season and he was always so kind and protective. So so sorry for his family."

Dennings was one of many celebrities remembering Saget for his off-camera warmth and kindness. "Bob Saget… Just the funniest and nicest…" wrote TV host and comedian Jon Stewart. Actor and comedian Marc Maron called him "truly one of the nicest guys and so funny."

"There wasn’t a kinder person in Hollywood than Bob Saget," wrote "Frozen" actor Josh Gad. "I am having trouble wrapping my head around this. I do not want to believe this. It’s all too much to handle."

Behind the scenes, Saget was known for his work as a philanthropist. He served as a board member of the Scleroderma Research Foundation, supporting people with the same rheumatic disease that killed his sister.