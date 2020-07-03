WASHINGTON — The delegate winner on Super Tuesday is former Vice President Joe Biden. The Associated Press delegate count shows Biden with a lead of 97 delegates over Vermont Sem. Bernie Sanders on Friday.

This is a big change from just a couple weeks ago when Biden was on the ropes after weak showings in Iowa and New Hampshire.

Biden built his delegate lead by racking up huge victories in Alabama, North Carolina and Virginia while scoring a narrow win in Texas.

Following close behind in delegates is Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders who won the biggest state, California.

The presidential primary contest could now become a drawn-out two-man battle to win the nomination at the Democratic National Convention in July.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg dropped out of the race after disappointing Super Tuesday results.

So, who votes next? The next election is Tuesday, March. 10, with primaries in Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota and Washington state. Democrats Abroad will also vote. Then there will be a caucus in Northern Mariana on March 14.

Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio vote on March 17 followed by Georgia on March 24.

After that, there are still 22 states and three territories left to vote between the end of March and early June.

The next debate is scheduled for March 15 in Phoenix, Arizona.