Reports: Biden has made his pick for Supreme Court

President Joe Biden has decided who he is going to nominate to replace the retiring Justice Stephen Breyer on the U.S. Supreme Court, multiple news outlets reported Thursday. An announcement is expected before Tuesday's State of the Union address, possibly as soon as Friday.

Biden has interviewed at least three candidates for the Supreme Court, a person familiar with the matter told the Associated Press this week.

The president has interviewed judges Ketanji Brown Jackson, J. Michelle Childs and Leondra Kruger, AP reported.

Biden has pledged to nominate the first Black woman to the high court by the end of the month to fill the vacancy being created by the retirement of Breyer. It was not clear whether any additional candidates have been interviewed by the president.

Jackson was nominated by President Barack Obama to be a district court judge. Biden elevated her to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. Early in her career, she was also a law clerk for Breyer.

Childs, a federal judge in South Carolina, has been nominated but not yet confirmed to serve on the same circuit court. Her name has surfaced partly because she is a favorite among some high-profile lawmakers, including Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C.

Kruger, a graduate of Harvard and Yale’s law school, was previously a Supreme Court clerk and has argued a dozen cases before the justices as a lawyer for the federal government before becoming a justice on the California Supreme Court.