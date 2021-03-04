Officer William Evans, an 18-year veteran of the United States Capitol Police, was killed Friday afternoon.

President Biden on Friday ordered flags to be flown at half-staff for the service and sacrifice of the victims in Friday's attack at the United States Capitol.

Officer William Evans, an 18-year veteran of the United States Capitol Police, was killed Friday afternoon after a man rammed a car into him and another USCP officer at a barricade outside the Capitol.

The driver, identified by law enforcement officials as 25-year-old Noah Green, subsequently exited the vehicle with a knife and was shot after he started to run at the pair of officers.

This is the second USCP line-of-duty death this year. Officer Brian Sicknick died from injuries sustained in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.