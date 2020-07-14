Best Buy to require customers to wear face mask in stores

According to a news release from the company, the new requirement will take effect Wednesday, July 15.

Best Buy announced customers will be required to wear masks or face coverings when entering any stores.

According to a news release from the company, the new requirement will take effect Wednesday, July 15 across the U.S. Small children and anyone who is unable to wear a face covering for health reasons will be exempt.

"As COVID-19 cases continue to rise throughout the country, Best Buy is joining many retailers by requiring all customers to wear face coverings while shopping in our stores," the press release says.

"The new requirement, which starts Wednesday, July 15, will help protect not only our shoppers and communities, but also the tens of thousands of Best Buy employees working to serve our customers each day."

Best Buy said it will provide a face covering for any customer who doesn't have one, and will continue to offer online shopping for any customer who has a concern about wearing a mask.

"Best Buy believes relevant statewide policies requiring masks are an appropriate public health response in protecting frontline retail workers and customers from the growing spread of COVID-19," the company said on its website.