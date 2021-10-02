Aunt Jemima products get new name

The removal of the Aunt Jemima name and logo, which have racial stereotypes, came during a nationwide push against racial injustice last summer.

Months after announcing it would change the name of its Aunt Jemima products to erase racial stereotypes associated with it, PepsiCo has released a new name: Pearl Milling Company.

The newly-named pancake mixes, syrups, cornmeal, flour, and grits products will arrive to the markets in June, the company announced in a statement. Until then, the products will still be available without the Aunt Jemima logo and character. The familiar red packaging will remain.

The removal of the Aunt Jemima name came during a push against racial injustice last summer following the death of George Floyd. The Black man died while in the custody of Minneapolis police officers, with a video of the incident sparking worldwide outrage.

Several other companies also announced they would review, or have since changed, the names of their products for the same reason. Washington's NFL team removed its longtime nickname of a Native American reference and Cleveland's MLB team said it would do the same.