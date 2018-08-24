Sea ice north of Greenland is usually frozen year-round, and scientists believed it would stay that way longer than virtually anywhere else in the Arctic. That's why some are so surprised — and concerned — that the region has thawed multiple times this year.

The ice is some of the oldest and thickest in the Arctic, according to reporting by CNN and The Guardian. But scientists have observed something unusual this year: Miles of open water.

The geography of the area usually helps to pack the ice and keep it from melting. The ice smashes up against Greenland's coast, at times piling 70 feet high, CNN reports.

The trend is so strong that the region has commonly been called "the last ice area," The Guardian reports.

"This was the area that was seen as the last bastion," Walt Meier, a research scientist with the U.S. National Snow and Ice Data Center, told CNN. Even as Arctic ice melting increases, scientists thought the region would remain stable longer than anywhere else, he said.

The melts have occurred twice this year — once in February and again in August, The Guardian reports. Winds and unusually warm weather have pushed the ice off Greenland's coast further than it's ever been observed, since satellite records began in the 1970s, the publication says.

One scientist called the phenomenon "scary" in a Aug. 13 tweet. Thomas Lavergne, a scientist with the Norwegian Meteorological Institute, commented that the open water was "still there" and moving westward.

So the open water / low concentration patch North for Greenland is still there (and slowly moving westward). Nice and scary. From https://t.co/jPx1JmNayA https://t.co/hGstLYafcW — Thomas Lavergne (@lavergnetho) August 13, 2018

The unusual melt is another example of a concerning trend in Greenland: Between 1995 and 2017, about 4,000 gigatons of ice in Greenland has been lost. That's about as much water as there is in Lake Michigan.

Scientists say sunnier summer days have contributed to the large ice melt, which is helping to raise sea levels worldwide.

Contributing: Doyle Rice, USA TODAY.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM