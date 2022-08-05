Actress Anne Heche reportedly hospitalized after crashing car into house

The actress crashed into a Los Angeles home, which caused the car and house to catch fire. She is in critical condition, according to multiple reports.

LOS ANGELES — Actress Anne Heche was hospitalized after crashing her car into a Los Angeles home Friday, according to multiple reports.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. in the Mar Vista area of Los Angeles, local officials said. According to CBS Los Angeles, the vehicle struck a two-story house and ignited both the car and the home. The house reportedly sustained heavy damage.

BREAKING UPDATE: Actress Anne Heche was seriously injured when her vehicle crashed into a home in Mar Vista https://t.co/EsYcCZ15Js — KTLA (@KTLA) August 5, 2022

Firefighters were able to rescue Heche from the burning car. She was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition, Fox 11 reported.

CBS LA also obtained video showing Heche's blue Mini Cooper speeding down a residential street not long before the crash.

Here’s the now mangled vehicle owned by actress Anne Heche being towed away after speeding and crashing into a Mar Vista home and sparking a fire. @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/rRSqnM1YDt — Rachel Kim (@CBSLARachel) August 6, 2022

According to TMZ, Heche was involved in a second, minor crash prior to hitting the home. Witnesses told TMZ Heche crashed into an apartment complex garage, and when residents tried to help she sped off.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.