MOBILE, Ala. — MOBILE, Ala. — A Mobile Police officer originally from Clay County was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Alabama, Sunday.

According to NBC affiliate WPMI, officer Sean Tuder died at the complex on Leroy Stevens Road. A suspect, 19-year-old Marco Perez, is in custody and will face a capital murder charge.

Tuder graduated from Fleming Island High School and still has family in Jacksonville, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office. He died while trying to serve an arrest warrant, deputies said.

On Twitter, Mobile's mayor wrote that the city lost "one of our best and finest."

"We send our thoughts and prayers to his (Tuder's) friends and family during this tragedy," he continued. "We mourn together as a community and we love together as a community."

WPMI reports Tuder had been with the Mobile Police Department for three years and was originally from Jacksonville.

This shooting comes just one week after a Birmingham police officer was killed and another critically wounded while responding to a burglary call.

ODMP