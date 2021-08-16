'I just lost my hope' | Afghanistan native in Jacksonville express despair over country's collapse

"I am crying. I just lost my country. I just lost my people. I can't do nothing with them."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The images returned from war-torn Afghanistan left many Americans in shock and dismayed.

Mohammad, 44, relocated to the First Coast a year ago from Afghanistan. He said his mother and daughter are still in Afghanistan.

He watched the video of his fellow Afghanis trying to flee the country. The images cause him to become overwhelmed with heartbreak and sadness.

"I am crying," Mohammad said. "I just lost my country. I just lost my people. I can't do nothing with them."

He is asking America to help his people.

Army veteran Greg Wells served four years in Afghanistan (2008-2012) defending and training locals to fight the Taliban.

"Twenty years later, they walk right back in," Wells resigned.

Wells is surprised just how quickly the sitting government lost control of the country to the Taliban.

"We figured a couple of years, they would stand on their own," he said.

Now as he reflects on the two decades of American presence in the area, he feels it was all for not.

"Women's rights, children's rights, just the quality of people all being treated the same all gone," said Wells.

Middle East Historian Dr. Andrew Holt explained the politics of Afghanistan is complex. The former Marine and college professor said the future of the country has been the center of his recent conversations.

"I have never been to Afghanistan, but I have a lot of friends who have served there," Holt said. "And I have been talking with them and many are in shock what was the point what was the purpose."

Afghanistan has long been a battlefield for western powers. Each invasion of the country ultimately ended in failure.

Holt pointed out Great Britain failed in the 19th century. The Soviet Union failed in the 20th century and now America has failed in the 21st century.

Holt said we have yet to see the full impact of the collapse of Afghanistan.