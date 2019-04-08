DAYTON, Ohio — Nine people in Ohio have been killed in the second mass shooting in the U.S. in less than 24 hours, and the suspected shooter is also dead, police said.

The shooting happened at 1:07 a.m. in the Oregon District, and nearby officers took down the shooter in less than one minute. Mayor Nan Whaley said without their quick response, hundreds more could be dead.

Twenty-six others were injured in the shooting, with multiple area hospitals reporting that they are treating the victims. Miami Valley Hospital spokeswoman Terrea Little said 16 victims have been received at the hospital. ER doctor Randy Marriott told WHIO that three of those victims were admitted, one of them in critical condition.

Kettering Health Network spokeswoman Elizabeth Long said multiple victims from a shooting had been brought to system hospitals. Patients have gunshot wounds to lower half of body, conditions range from serious to fair, according to WCPO in Cincinnati.

Police believe there was only one shooter, and have not yet identified the suspect or a motive. The shooter was wearing wearing body armor and had a rifle that used a high-capacity magazine carrying .223 caliber ammunition, according to Mayor Nan Whaley. She said the shooter carried extra magazines.

The Oregon District is a historic neighborhood that Carper described as "a safe part of downtown," home to entertainment options, including bars, restaurants and theaters.

"I think the question has to be raised, why does Dayton have to be the 250th mass shooting in America?" Whaley said at a 7 a.m. press conference.

A family assistance center was set up at the Dayton Convention Center, and those looking for information can call 937-333-8430. The FBI is assisting with the investigation.

Another press conference is expected at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered that flags in Ohio remain at half mast and said "Fran and I are absolutely heartbroken over the horrible attack that occurred this morning in Dayton. We join those across Ohio and this country in offering our prayers to victims and their families. I have spoken with Mayor Nan Whaley and offered any assistance on behalf of the state. I have been briefed by the Ohio Department of Public Safety, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol has offered assistance to local law enforcement as they investigate this heinous act. I commend Dayton Police and other first responders for their bravery and quick response to save lives and bring an end to this tragedy."

President Trump tweeted "The FBI, local and state law enforcement are working together in El Paso and in Dayton, Ohio. Information is rapidly being accumulated in Dayton. Much has already be learned in El Paso. Law enforcement was very rapid in both instances. Updates will be given throughout the day!"

Bodies are removed from at the scene of a mass shooting, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio.

AP Photo/John Minchillo

The Ohio shooting comes less than one day after a young man opened fire in a crowded El Paso, Texas, shopping area, leaving 20 dead and more than two dozen injured. Just days before, on July 28, a 19-year-old shot and killed three people, including two children, at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Northern California.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.