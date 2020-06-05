A 5-year-old caught driving on a Utah freeway got to take a ride in his dream car the following day.

Adrian Zamarripa, who turns six next month, took off in his parents' SUV on Monday and headed to his sister’s house — in California.

He didn't get very far.

Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Rick Morgan said he pulled over the pint-sized-driver because he was swerving so badly that Morgan thought he needed medical attention.

“I approached the vehicle and I was expecting to find somebody who needed an ambulance or paramedics," Morgan said. But when the window came down Morgan said it was pretty clear that it was “a very underaged driver who was behind the wheel.”

RELATED: 5-year-old driver pulled over on his way to buy a Lamborghini

The boy told another trooper that he wanted to buy a Lamborghini when he got to his final destination and then flashed open his wallet showing his cash to purchase his dream car: $3. Adrian has long dreamed of owning his own Lamborghini and spends hours watching videos of the luxury sports cars racing, his sister, Sidney Estrada, told the Deseret News.

On Tuesday, a local Lamborghini owner treated Adrian to rides up and down the street — with the boy in the passenger seat.

KSL reported that Jeremy Neves didn’t want to focus on the negatives of Adrian's adventure, so he tried to cheer up the boy and others in a time filled with negativity.

"I don't want to condone kids taking cars and getting in trouble, or breaking the law, but the success principles that he displayed were magnificent to me," Neves told KSTU.

Jeremy Neves

“He had the courage to just go after what he wanted, you know?” Neves added to KSL, who took his own maiden joyride at age 12. “He didn’t have the skill set, let alone the size to drive a vehicle, and he figured it out.”

Neves added: “At the same time, I thought it would be really cool to say, ‘Your dreams aren’t as far away as you think they are.’”

Adrian's family told KUTV that they've received other Lamborghini-related offers.

RELATED: Indiana man paints giant flag in honor of American heroes, health care workers