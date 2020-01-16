SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Horrifying doesn’t begin to describe the situation a Massachusetts family found themselves in on Wednesday.

Relief can’t come close to illustrating the moment, hours later, when a kidnapped girl was returned to them.

According to WFXT, 11-year-old Charlotte Moccia got off her school bus in Springfield like she does every day.

Minutes later, a man abducted her.

The Massachusetts State Police say he forced her into a car and drove away.

“I came out and I heard the kid hollering for help,” a witness, Julius Kenney, told WFXT.

“By the time I got down to get the plate number, all I saw was an individual bent over, throwing her in the back, shut the door and the car took off.”

Authorities issued an AMBER Alert, and the race to find her was on.

About six hours later, police got the break everyone was hoping for.

The Providence Journal reports a driver spotted a car matching the description released by police and called 911. Police say they found Charlotte inside – along with 24-year-old Miguel Rodriguez.

He was taken into custody.

