Australia's prime minister says 11 Australians remain unaccounted for and 13 have been hospitalized after a New Zealand volcano eruption.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says three Australians are suspected to be among the initial five confirmed dead. Australians were the largest group that were exploring White Island when it erupted on Monday.

The 24 injured and unaccounted, whose ages are from 17 to 72, had been part of a tour group from the Royal Caribbean cruise ship Ovation of the Seas.

Among the injured were Americans Lauren Urey, 32, and her husband Matthew Urey, 36, who were on their honeymoon. The couple, from Richmond, Virginia, were severely burned from the volcano eruption.

They were also on that Royal Caribbean cruise to White Island.

