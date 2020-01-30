COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio — A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons who decapitated a pet beagle.
According to the Columbiana County Humane Society, Trouble was reported missing on January 3.
The dog was found beheaded in her family's backyard two days later on January 5.
The humane society is offering an $8,000 reward along with an additional $2,000 from the Mahoning County Crime Stoppers.
The East Palestine Police Department is investigating the case.
RELATED: U.S. House passes bill making animal cruelty a federal felony
RELATED: Dog found skinned alive after running away from home
