Lower Yosemite Falls is just one of the landmark vistas obscured by smoke from the Ferguson Fire in Yosemite National Park on Tuesday, July 24, 2018.

Ron Holman

VISALIA, Calif. – Ansel Adams captured black and white moments in time at Yosemite National Park.

If you walked or drove into the park this week, you would feel very much like you'd walked into an image snapped by the iconic photographer.

The typically clear park, with its famous landscape of towering cliffs and waterfalls, is mostly covered in a thick smoke because of the Ferguson wildfire burning less than 2 miles from the park's gate.

Families huddled together at Tunnel Point and referred back to maps to find the faint outline of El Capitan's wall of granite. Others snapped selfies and became discouraged when a review of the photos showed only a gray background or white hot landscape.

Deeper inside the park, visitors traveled along trails with face masks like a scene from "Mad Max." Others rubbed their eyes and gulped water to soothe their burning throats.

This slider shows Yosemite Falls before the Ferguson Fire, and how the landmark appeared on July 24, obscured by smoke.

Some tourists likened the smoke to fog and the smell to a massive campfire.

"As we got closer in, it started to get little more foggy, I guess, and less clear," said William Kim, who toured the park via car with his family Tuesday. "The smell – I guess you get used to it. My mom was saying earlier it was a little tough to breathe at some points."

Park employees covered their mouths and noses with handkerchiefs tied around their faces.

Popular eateries such as Degnan's Kitchen, which usually has a line out the door on busy summer days, had countless empty tables.

A sign indicates the upstairs area in Degnan's Kitchen, a popular eatery inside Yosemite Valley, is closed to visitors of Yosemite National Park on Tuesday, July 24, 2018.

Calley Cederlof

Signs informing tourists of closed attractions, areas and roadways were scattered around the valley floor.

The park's entrance pay station was abandoned. All that was left was a sign that asked visitors to pay on the way out.

All of this came hours before Yosemite Valley would close, a rare instance, said the park's superintendent, Mike Reynolds. He ordered guests out by noon on Wednesday.

The unfamiliar scene was due to the Ferguson Fire burning on the park's far west side. The smoke from the flames, which have engulfed 60 square miles as of Wednesday, has taken residence inside the valley floor.

The fire began July 13 and is currently 25 percent contained, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The blaze has claimed one life – a Cal Fire firefighter – and injured six others.

Reynolds nicknamed the fire the “Smokescreen Fire” because of the dense smoke trapped in the valley.

This slider shows the Yosemite Half Dome before the Ferguson Fire, and how it appeared on July 24, obscured by smoke.

Reynolds said the weather and smoke have created a “big strong lid” around areas of the park.

“It’s giving us smoke we’ve hardly ever seen in Yosemite,” Reynolds said.

Late Tuesday morning, Reynolds announced the closure of Highway 41, Yosemite Valley and Mariposa Grove to visitors. He also advised residents and park employees to leave the area.

The closures left many scrambling to look for alternative lodging or scrambling to find plans to fill their vacations.

Shortly after the announcement, a father and daughter sat at Degnan's Kitchen attempting to come up with a plan. The pair called hotels looking for availability.

Others knew the air quality was getting worse and planned their schedule accordingly.

Donnie Wall, other park employees and area residents listen to park and fire officials to speak during an informational meeting about the Ferguson Fire in Yosemite National Park on Tuesday, July 24, 2018.

Ron Holman

Sue Rush and Cynthia Carver of South Carolina started their day extra early in an attempt to get a clearer view of the park before the smoke settled.

"We sped up our hike because of the smoke," Rush said. "It was clear until about 9:30 a.m."

The partial park closure will last until at least Sunday, Reynolds said. Then, park and fire officials will re-evaluate the situation, keeping in mind the health of visitors and staff.

Visitors Brad Lyons and Courtney Richard decided before the announcement to cut their trip short because of the poor air quality, they said.

“We haven’t been here before, but we look forward to coming back,” Lyons said. “You just roll with the punches. We understand things like this happen with nature.”

