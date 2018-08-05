CINCINNATI -- Icelandic discount carrier WOW Air touches down at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) for the first time Thursday and will begin flying European-bound passengers four times a week.

WOW brings CVG its first new trans-Atlantic service in more than a decade – and local officials say it could signal more to come.

Until this week, the only direct flight to Europe out of CVG has been Delta Air Lines' service to Paris. CVG airport CEO Candace McGraw said the new European destination is the first on her watch after a decade of rebuilding service since she took the helm in 2011.

"It's exciting to have another low-cost carrier at CVG – and the first one providing international service," McGraw said.

WOW's arrival doesn't mean just service to one of the coolest (many tourism pros say the hottest) vacation destinations.

The Reykjavik-based airline has established its home airport as a new international hub – so WOW's new service offers connecting flights to almost 20 destinations in Europe and beyond: to Barcelona, Dublin, Stockholm, Tel Aviv and others.

It gets better: CEO Skúli Mogensen told The Enquirer customers have the option of booking their European flights as traditional connecting routes – or with extended layovers, "stopovers," that allow the passenger to check out Iceland for a few days before flying on to Amsterdam, Copenhagen or Rome.

"It's like two (vacations) for one," Mogensen said.

Mogensen's WOW Air is riding a tourism wave that erupted after the 2010 volcanic blast from Eyjafjallajökull. Icelandic tourism officials unleashed a marketing blitz to reassure foreign visitors.

Whether it was the advertising or the widely broadcast images of a raw, untamed outdoor wonderland – with volcanoes, glaciers and hot springs – tourism has quadrupled in the last decade.

More than 2 million tourists visited the island (geographically the size of Ohio) with only 350,000 residents last year. Nearly 450,000 of them were Americans – 10 ten times as many a decade ago.

The number of U.S. visitors stopping at Iceland's Keflavík International Airport more than doubled after WOW Air expanded service to North America in 2015. It launched its first U.S. service to Boston's Logan airport that spring.

WOW Air has since expanded to U.S. airports in Baltimore, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco and others. It continues to expand in 2018.

In just the past two weeks, the airline began flying to Detroit and Cleveland. Cincinnati service begins this week. Later this month, it adds flights to St. Louis and Dallas/Fort Worth.

"We've learned from the best of the low-cost carriers and there's clearly a great deal of demand," Mogensen said.

Mogensen said Iceland's proximity to North America gives it an edge as an emerging international hub.

Keflavík airport is a six-hour flight or about 3,000 miles from CVG – about 1,000 miles closer to the United States than Paris or London (don't be fooled by glancing at a flat map).

Also, connecting through Keflavík airport (which handled 8.7 million passengers in 2017 – similar to CVG's 7.8 million last year) might prove to be a lot less nightmarish than established hubs. Airports in Atlanta, New York, Chicago, London, Paris or Amsterdam attract three to 10 times as many passengers.

McGraw said WOW Air's routes will be closely watched by peers – and if the airline is successful, it could spur rivals to swoop in with more direct international flights.

Early demand is encouraging: WOW Air will expand service to five times a week starting in June.

"This might be the proof to legacy carriers (Delta, American, United) that there's pent-up demand for more transatlantic and international service," McGraw said, adding the remainder of CVG's international service is to destinations in Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean.

McGraw's Top 3 international wish list: London, Tokyo and Munich or Frankfurt, Germany.

The addition of WOW Air's service is expected to bolster overall passenger traffic at CVG that last year was the fastest-growing among the 50-largest airports in the U.S.

The new service is a new chapter in CVG's long comeback story. The airport has spent the last decade transforming after once-dominant Delta slashed local service.

The Atlanta airline de-hubbed CVG after it filed bankruptcy in 2005 and merged with Northwest Airlines in 2008. Part of those cuts included nixing local service to London and Frankfurt, Germany in 2009.

Local economic development officials are cheering on CVG's rebound as a thriving airport is critical to drawing jobs and employers to the region.

"When CVG thrives, our region succeeds," said Johnna Reeder, president of regional economic development organization REDI Cincinnati. "One of the top needs for our businesses is direct air service to bring them closer to their customers and operations."

What’s it like to fly WOW? What’s Iceland like? Our Alex Coolidge and Liz Dufour are heading there to let you know. Follow @alexcoolidge on Twitter and Enquirer on Instagram.

WOW Air's inaugural flight to Baltimore/Washington International Airport gets a water-cannon salute on May 8, 2015.

WOW Air

